UK's first LGBT train and crew make inaugural journey

25 August 2020, 10:21

The train features the biggest Pride flag reportedly seen in the UK
The train features the biggest Pride flag reportedly seen in the UK. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

An LGBT train and crew are to make their inaugural journey across the country, marking a UK first for rail travel.

The 11-carriage train, which is decorated with an enormous Pride flag, is set to travel from London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly on Tuesday.

Covered with the well-recognised rainbow colours of Pride, the carriages are also adorned with black and brown to mark BAME, and along with a depiction of the transgender flag.

Inside, the train is staffed with an all-LGBT+ crew, and is filled with Pride-related posters and literature. Onboard announcements will also dish out information and Pride facts.

The 11-carriage train is travelling from London to Manchester
The 11-carriage train is travelling from London to Manchester. Picture: PA

Members of the crew on Tuesday said the paintwork and staffing was a "sign of the steps we're taking towards a more inclusive, diverse and equal society," with train manager Paul Austin adding: "This is about being accepted for who I am and representing the LGBT+ community we serve across our network."

Meanwhile, Sarah Copely, the Avanti West Coast executive director, said she was "delighted" to be launching the train, and said it showed a "commitment to diversity and inclusion".

She added: "We live proud 365 days a year, not just today.

"I am so proud to be a part of a business where our people represent the communities we serve."

