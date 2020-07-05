News UK under pressure

5 July 2020, 19:28 | Updated: 5 July 2020, 20:22

Columnists at News UK publications include Jeremy Clarkson, Lorraine Kelly and Rod Liddle
Columnists at News UK publications include Rod Liddle, Lorraine Kelly and Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: PA

Significant job losses are expected at the under pressure media group News UK, with cuts predicted across its newspaper and radio business.

Although it is not known if big name columnists such as Jeremy Clarkson, Lorraine Kelly and Rod Liddle will be affected, the owner of The Sun and The Times has begun a review across every part of the company and says there will be “tough decisions” because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a company memo, staff were told News UK was looking to “streamline” the business and warned it would mean “saying goodbye” to colleagues.

The email said: “In order for us to be able to continue to invest and to deliver a profit, we need to have a laser focus on costs and to take a hard look at the whole business.

News UK said it was making “tough decisions” in a memo sent to staff
News UK said it was making “tough decisions” in a memo sent to staff. Picture: LBC

"We need to fast-forward our transformation programme towards a digital future.

"We are now starting a process of reviewing the business in detail and determining the areas that will drive our future growth.”

The outbreak has accelerated the already steep decline in print advertising and sales.

The Sun and The Sun on Sunday are reported to have made a loss of £68m last year in figures which were revealed before the outbreak.

A spokesperson for News UK said: "As a result of the coronavirus lockdown period, the impact on revenues and the change in behaviour of our customers and clients means the transition to a digital future has accelerated sharply.

"We have evolved at pace, but that evolution continues. To secure the future of our brands, in the coming months we will need to streamline the business and to take some tough decisions.

"Delivering great products for our customers is our priority, but everything we do must make financial sense."

