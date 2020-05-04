Tape of unheard Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr song set for auction

The track was written for Sir Ringo's post-Beatles solo album. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

An unheard track recorded by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr recorded after the Beatles split is set to be auctioned.

The cassette of Angel In Disguise is expected to fetch up to £20,000 at auction and is believed to be the only song co-written exclusively by the band's former bassist and drummer.

Two versions of the song are on the tap, which was recorded for Sir Ringo's solo 1992 album Time Takes Time.

On the tape is a rough demo with Sir Paul on vocals and a fuller 'mixed' version with musicians and backing vocals and Sir Ringo singing.

The cassette is part of the collection of British DJ Tony Prince.

He was asked to find artists to record alternative versions of Angel In Disguise in the 1990s, after Sir Ringo rejected the track.

The song has never been heard publicly and is up for online auction through Omega Auctions, who have suggested the lot could fetch between £10,000-£20,000.

25 per cent of the profit from the sale will go to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal. Picture: PA

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: "It's fantastic to be able to bring to the market a previously unheard and unreleased track...

"We think the track certainly had enough about it to be included in the album and I am sure if Paul was to release this himself it would certainly prove a hit with fans."

Another demo, this time of the outtake Everyone Wins, is also included, as are printed lyrics and notation for Angel in Disguise.

The tape, with other memorabilia, will go under the hammer at Omega Auctions' online sale on May 19, with 25% of proceeds donated to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.