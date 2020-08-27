Urgent coronavirus warning issued in Liverpool to under-40s

Liverpool residents under the age of 40 are being urged to adhere to coronavirus guidelines. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

An urgent coronavirus warning has been announced for Liverpool with public health bosses appealing specifically to those aged under 40.

Following a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the north-west city, Liverpool City Council has appealed to adults under 40 to ensure they are following social distancing guidelines.

Over the past fortnight, there has been a steady increase in the city's rolling seven-day average, according to the local authority, with people aged below 40 making up half of all those cases.

However, the weekly average remains below other towns and cities that have had restrictions put in place, with data released yesterday showing Liverpool has the 44th highest rate of new infections in England.

Director of public health Matt Ashton said: "It is really important that as schools start to reopen and more workplaces are getting back to normal, we all take responsibility and follow the guidance to limit the spread of cases as far as possible."

He called on people to adhere to the two-metre social distancing rule, to wear face coverings in confined spaces, to regularly wash their hands and to get tested if they have coronavirus symptoms.

With schools set to reopen next week, local officials are asking residents to remain vigilant to limit the spread of the virus in the community, schools and colleges.

People are also being told to wear face coverings properly - from over the nose to under the chin - and to avoid contaminating their masks when putting them on and taking them off.

They are also being reminded to abide by the limits on household numbers.

The latest Public Health England figures show that 83 cases were confirmed in Liverpool in the seven days up to Sunday - bringing the rate up from 13.3 cases per 100,000 to 16.7.

However, it remains considerably lower than the rate in Blackburn with Darwen, England's worst-affected area - with a figure of 54.8.

Mr Ashton added: "We have worked really hard with schools over the last few months to put in place measures to make sure they are as safe as possible for our young people.

“The big risk is infection coming into the school through the community, for example through people who don’t know they are carrying it mixing with staff or pupils outside and it infecting them.

"It is therefore essential that we all socially distance whenever possible, and when not, use face coverings.

“This is not about us as individuals, this is about our children’s education, their future prospects and their emotional wellbeing.”

Councillor Paul Brant, cabinet member for public health, said: “Communities have been absolutely brilliant in working with us to try and make sure we keep the number of cases low. It is really important we don’t let the sacrifices and progress of the last few months go to waste.

“This is about us all working together to protect each other, making sure we are not complacent and keeping cases under control. Every single one of us has a responsibility to others.”

