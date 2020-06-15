Breaking News

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

File photo: The US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at 9.40am on Monday. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A US Air Force plane has crashed into the North Sea, with the condition of the pilot unknown.

The F-15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, plunged into the sea off the Yorkshire coast at 9.40am on Monday.

In a statement, the Royal Air Force said: "At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

"The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support."

More to follow...