Breaking News

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

15 June 2020, 11:00 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 11:22

File photo: The US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at 9.40am on Monday
File photo: The US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at 9.40am on Monday. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A US Air Force plane has crashed into the North Sea, with the condition of the pilot unknown.

The F-15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, plunged into the sea off the Yorkshire coast at 9.40am on Monday.

In a statement, the Royal Air Force said: "At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

"The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support."

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

RAF Lakenheath

US fighter jet crashes into North Sea

Flowers placed around the memorial to honour Pc Keith Palmer

Football fan admits urinating next to memorial dedicated to Pc Keith Palmer
New ONS figures show high levels of anxiety among Britons during the pandemic.

Anxiety levels reduce as Britons move towards ‘new normal’

Coronavirus – Mon Jun 15, 2020

In Pictures: Consumers back on the streets as lockdown in England eases
People queued at stores across the country as shops in England reopened for the first time since lockdown

Queues as stores reopen for first time since March lockdown

David Lammy

Johnson’s racial inequality commission written on ‘back of a fag packet’ – Lammy