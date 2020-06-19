Body of US fighter pilot who tragically died off English coast returned to family

First Lieutenant Kenneth Allen's F15C Eagle crashed on Monday. Picture: Facebook

By Matt Drake

The body of a US fighter pilot who tragically died off the coast of England has been returned to his family in America.

First Lieutenant Kenneth Allen's F15C Eagle crashed at around 9.40am on Monday while on a routine training exercise.

RAF Lakenheath, where the airman was based, said his body was repatriated on Thursday.

It said on Twitter on Friday: "Yesterday, Lt Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was returned to his family in the United States.

"To honour our fallen aviator, F15E Strike Eagles from the 494th Fighter Squadron conducted a Missing Man formation, a time-honoured tradition for our Liberty Wing airman that is no longer with us."

The American airman had served with the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk since February and was assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

He is survived by wife Hannah and his parents.

Mrs Allen, who married her husband in a civil ceremony in February, described him as "the love of my life".

HM Coastguard, which co-ordinated search efforts after the crash, received reports that an aircraft had gone into the sea 74 nautical miles (85 miles) off the coast of Flamborough Head in Yorkshire.

Wreckage was located before the pilot was found and confirmed to be dead.

The cause of the crash is not known and an investigation is underway.