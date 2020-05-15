'Very little progress' made in UK-EU Brexit trade talks

UK negotiator David Frost and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier seen together in March. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Very little progress was made in UK-EU talks on future trade arrangements, Britain's chief negotiator David Frost has said.

The UK's Chief Brexit negotiator said he regretted that the two parties had made, "very little progress"

David Frost claims the EU is insisting on proposing rules that would keep Britain tied to EU laws or standards.

He was speaking after the latest round of talks on the future relationship between the UK and the European Union. Mr Frost said: "We have just completed our third negotiating round with the EU.

"I regret however that we made very little progress towards agreement on the most significant outstanding issues between us.

Read more: Can I get the new coronavirus antibody test? How does it work?

Boris Johnson has repeatedly insisted he will not seek any extension of the current transition period beyond December 31 - despite the potential economic impact if there is no agreement by that point.

Brussels has accused the UK side of trying to run down the clock in an attempt to force them to accept an agreement on its terms rather than suffer the widely anticipated disruption to trade if there is no deal.

Read more: House prices could take a year to recover from coronavirus

Mr Frost said: "It is very clear that a standard Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, with other key agreements on issues like law enforcement, civil nuclear, and aviation alongside, all in line with the Political Declaration, could be agreed without major difficulties in the time available.



"Both sides have tabled full legal texts, there are plenty of precedents, and there is clearly a good understanding between negotiators.



"The major obstacle to this is the EU's insistence on including a set of novel and unbalanced proposals on the so-called "level playing field" which would bind this country to EU law or standards, or determine our domestic legal regimes, in a way that is unprecedented in Free Trade Agreements and not envisaged in the Political Declaration.



"As soon as the EU recognises that we will not conclude an agreement on that basis, we will be able to make progress."