Virgin Media: Hundreds of customers complain broadband and TV service down

Virgin media customers have complained of a lack of service. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Hundreds of Virgin Media customers across the UK said they are experiencing problems with their broadband and TV service this morning.

The issues began around 8am with 905 reports on website Downdetector.co.uk.

Customers continue to report issues on Twitter and the spike in complaints was recorded at around 9.43am.

Many Brits are working from home due to coronavirus and according to Virgin Media, the average household has used an extra 325GB of data since March.

Some people on Twitter said the outage was affecting their ability to complete their work.

Hi @richardbranson. Can you please fix this. None of us can currently do our jobs.



Kind regards,

Every Virgin Media Customer@virginmedia #VirginMedia #VirginMediaDown pic.twitter.com/e5Bbobto0g — Myles Warden-Owen (@MylesWardenOwen) June 25, 2020

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some customers in parts of London are experiencing an issue with their broadband.

"We are working as quickly as possible to restore services and apologise to those affected."

Virgin Media experienced technical difficulties in April too as Downdetector recorded more than 41,000 complaints from customers.

Another problem in May saw 78% of users reporting problems with their cable internet.

Sky Broadband also went down earlier this month and TalkTalk, BT and Post Office internet have all suffered an outage recently.