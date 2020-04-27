Virgin Media down: Customers complain of broadband and TV service outage

27 April 2020, 17:50 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 18:00

Customers complained at a total lack of internet and TV services
Customers complained at a total lack of internet and TV services. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Virgin Media customers across the country have complained of a complete lack of broadband after the entire network appeared to suffer an outage.

Thousands of customers complained they had no internet access today.

A statement from the firm was not immediately available but they were telling customers that they are "aware there is an issue."

Online tool Down Detector said there had been a large surge in reports of outages across the entire country of people struggling to use their TV and internet connections.

London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Nottingham, Glasgow, Bristol, and Southampton were among locations where outages were reported.

This story is being updated

