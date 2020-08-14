VJ Day flypast: Where and when can I see the Red Arrows?
14 August 2020, 21:52
The Red Arrows are set to complete a flypast across the UK on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.
The iconic aircraft will take to the skies in their first full national flight since the 2012 Olympic Games.
But what is VJ Day and where will you be able to see them?
What is VJ Day?
VJ Day marks the anniversary of Japan's surrender, which brought an end to the Second World War.
The commemorations will pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the thousands of Armed Forces personnel, civilians and family members who contributed to victory in the Far East, and recognise the horrors they endured.
Britain suffered 90,332 casualties in the war against Japan, of whom 29,968 died, 12,433 of them being prisoners of war.
Where are the Red Arrows flying?
The Red Arrows will be completing a flypast across the UK, starting at RAF Scampton at 10.45am before heading north towards Scotland.
In their second stint, they will take off from Prestwick at 1.45pm, before heading across the Irish Sea, ending up in Cardiff in Wales an hour later.
Later in the afternoon, they will take off at 5pm before flying over Somerset, Wiltshire, and Berkshire, before passing over the capital and Essex and returning to RAF Scampton.
See below for a full run down of where and when they will be passing over towns across the UK.
What else is happening to mark the anniversary?
This year's commemorations will start with the sound of lone pipers playing Battle’s O’er at sunrise at HMS Belfast in London, the haunting tune will form part of a tribute called Waking Up to Peace and will also be heard at dawn in India, Australia, New Zealand and Nepal.
Later that morning there will be a national moment of Remembrance with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall leading a memorial service at the National Memorial Arboretum Staffordshire, which starts at 9.30am.
The televised service, hosted by the Royal British Legion, will see a two-minute silence followed by an RAF flyover.
Town criers across the country will read out the Cry for Peace, and from 11.10am participating churches will ring a single bell 75 times
Throughout the day, tributes will be held across the country. Large screens will show a photo montage of living veterans, including the Duke of Edinburgh, who was on HMS Whelp in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrender was signed.
The National Army Museum will host a series of online debates and talks over the next few days, and at 2pm on Satuday there will be an online debate looking at the roles of the military on land, sea and air during the Far East campaign.
Later on in the day, a remembrance service, VJ Day 75: The Nation’s Tribute, led by the Duke of Cambridge will be held at Horse Guards Parade.
The televised service will see famous faces such as Hugh Bonneville and Sheridan Smith perform key moments from the conflicts, and veterans will read tributes.
When and where will I be able to see the Red Arrows?
Morning Red Arrows flypast route
Scampton - 10.44am
Lincoln - 10.46am
Horncastle - 10.48am
Keyingham - 10.52am
Biller Howe - 11.00am
Over the sea near Newcastle - 11.08am
Berwick Upon Tweed - 11.16am
Over the sea near Eyemouth - 11.19am
Over the sea near St Andrews- 11.23am
Over the sea near Longniddry- 11.28am
Over the sea near near Prestonpans- 11.29am
Edinburgh - 11.29am
Edinburgh - 11.30am
Prestwick - 11.39am
Afternoon Red Arrows flypast route
Prestwick - 1.43pm
Dunure - 1.45pm
Over the sea near Ballantrae- 1.50pm
Over the sea near Cairnryan- 1.51pm
Over the sea near Portpatrick- 1.52pm
Over the sea near Islandmagee- 1.53pm
Whitehead - 1.55pm
Over the sea near Greenisland- 1.57pm
Belfast - 1.58pm
Lisburn - 1.58pm
Ballyrune - 2.00pm
Over the sea near Ardglass - 2.05pm
Porth Dinllaen - 2.21pm
Broad Water - 2.25pm
Mynydd - 2.31pm
Rhyd-y-fro - 2.34pm
Cantref Resr - 2.37pm
Cardiff - 2.41pm
Cardiff - 2.43pm
Over the sea near Cardiff- 2.44pm
Cardiff - 2.45pm
Evening Red Arrows flypast route
Take off from Cardiff – 5pm
Over water – 5pm
Berrow, Somerset - 5.04pm
Evercreech, Somerset - 5.08pm
Melksham – 5.11pm
Hullavington, Wiltshire - 5.13pm
Purton - 5.15pm
West Stowell, Wiltshire - 5.17pm
West of Newbury - 5.20pm
North of Overton, Hampshire – 5.21pm
Arborfield Garrison, Berkshire - 5.24pm
Weybridge, Surrey - 5.27pm
Richmond - 5.28pm
Chelsea - 5.30pm
Danbury, Essex - 5.35pm
Hawkedon, Bury St Edmunds – 5.39pm
Barkway – 5.43pm
Ashwell – 5.44pm
Shuttleworth – 5.46pm
Folksworth, Peterborough – 5.50pm
Peterborough – 5.51pm
Donington – 5.54pm
Heckington – 5.55pm
Rowston – 5.57pm