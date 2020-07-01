Volvo announces recall of 2.2m cars worldwide including 170,000 UK models

Volvo has recalled 2.2m cars worldwide. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Car maker Volvo has announced a major recall of 2.2m vehicles worldwide due to a potential fault with their seatbelts.

The recall is the Swedish brand's biggest ever. It applies to passenger cars built between 2006 and 2018.

The affected models include the Volvo S60, S60 Cross Country, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, V70, XC70 and S80.

The fault is described as "extremely rare."

Volvo said it has identified a problem with the front seat belt fastening meaning that the fastening cable may reduce strength over time under certain circumstances.

It said in a recall notice published on its website: “In extreme cases, damage to the cable, which is located in a rubber sleeve on the outside of the seats, could result in reduced seat belt restraint function.”

The recall applies to:

- S80s built between 2006 and 2016

- S60s built between 2010 and 2018

- V70s and XC70s constructed between 2007 and 2016

- S60 cross country cars built between 2015 and 2018

- V60s built between 2010 and 2018

- XC60s made between 2008 and 2016

- V60 cross country cars built between 2014 and 2018.

The car giant urged drivers and passengers to ensure that the seat belt fastening is in a vertical position, aligned with the backrest, so that it will not be bent over the seat cushion when entering the seat, until their car can be fixed.

“This will reduce the risk of damage of the seat belt fastening,” Volvo said.

Local Volvo garages will contact customers with more information in due course, the company said. Adding it “expects the majority of vehicles to be rectified this year”.