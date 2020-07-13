Wales to make face coverings on public transport mandatory

Passengers on public transport in Wales will have to wear face coverings. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Face coverings will be made mandatory on public transport in Wales including taxis from July 27, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

He told a press conference in Cardiff: "Public transport moves across our porous border with England. There, the use of face coverings is mandatory on public transport.



"And for the sake of simplicity and consistency, as well as being part of our plan to help reduce the risk of transmissions while on public transport where it is not possible to maintain a two-metre physical distance, it will become mandatory in Wales."

In England, face coverings were made mandatory on public transport from June 15, the rules came into force on the same day non-essential shops re-opened.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it would mean "the kind of face-covering you can easily make at home" and not surgical masks.

The news comes on the same day Boris Johnson said there will be an announcement 'in the next few days' on whether face masks will be made mandatory in shops in England to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, face coverings are mandatory when using public transport.

Face coverings are also mandatory in Scottish shops, although that is not the case in England