Water floods through Walthamstow Tube station in London as residents lose supply

Walthamstow Central has been flooded with water. Picture: Twitter

By Maddie Goodfellow

A torrent of water flooded through Walthamstow Station in north-east London today.

Video footage posted online shows the empty station covered in several inches of water with a man who appears to be a TfL worker wading through it.

In the clip, thew deluge can be seen cascading down a set of stairs inside the station.

Local residents have also complained that water to homes in the surrounding area has been affected.

Bit of a leak at Walthamstow Central this morning apparently. The Crossrail expansion to Atlantis is currently thought to be the cause. pic.twitter.com/rqVUFRZWBP — Chris Madden (@Chr1sMadden) June 30, 2020

Numerous residents in the E17 area have told Thames Water that their supply has been cut off.

Thames Water said in a tweet: "We're aware some customers in #E17 are experiencing no water or low pressure.

"Our specialist engineers are in the area now and are doing everything they can to get things up and running as quickly as possible."

They have said local residents will be added to a text group for regular updates on the situation.

The Victoria Line social media account told travellers: "Trains are not departing from Walthamstow Central and the station is closed due to flooding from street level. Trains are departing from Seven Sisters to all destinations (apart from Walthamstow).