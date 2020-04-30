WATCH: Britain once again claps for our carers in their heroic fight against coronavirus

Britain has joined together once again to clap for our carers. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Once again, Britain has delivered a rousing tribute to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

For many of life life has slowed down or been halted entirely as we stay in our homes to protect the lives of those around us.

But for key workers across the UK, things have only become more difficult as they work to keep us and out families safe.

NHS staff in particular are putting themselves in danger each and every day as they work tirelessly to ensure us and those we love are cared for.

Touching footage from tonight has shown people taking to the streets to clap, cheer and make noise amid the pandemic, which has claimed more than 26,000 lives in the UK alone.

Boris Johnson, who himself has recovered from coronavirus, was seen clapping at the doorway of Downing Street. Picture: PA

Tonight I proudly clapped outside 10 Downing Street for our fantastic NHS and carers. Thank you all for everything you are doing. #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/MB0JoJNeGC — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 30, 2020

A loud show of support at Manchester Piccadilly. (No seriously, you might want to turn your volume down slightly for this one) 👏🏽 🔊 #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/gwmGGhKOMi — Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) April 30, 2020

This has now ben the sixth week in a row that Brits have taken to their doorways and windows to show their appreciation.

Boris Johnson, who himself has recovered from coronavirus, took to the steps of Downing Street in thanks for staff who are working harder than ever to save lives.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak also posted a tribute to NHS staff and Captain Tom Moore in celebration for his 100th birthday, and mentioned our being "past the peak" of the virus.

In Manchester, Avanti train staff sounded their train's horns and joined together to ensure healthcare workers know how much they are valued.

We’re past the peak, it’s Captain Tom’s Birthday and we have the best carers of anywhere in the world.



So much to clap for tonight #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/iywypt1dT6 — Rishi Sunak #StayHomeSaveLives (@RishiSunak) April 30, 2020

Among those leading tributes was Carrie Symonds, who welcomed a baby boy with fiance Boris Johnson yesterday morning.

She tweeted: "Clapping again for our tremendous carers tonight and wishing hero Captain Tom Moore a very happy birthday.

"I also have another wonderful reason to thank the NHS this week too

"Thank you so, so much!"

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute and said: "Once again we’ve just seen an incredible display of appreciation to our NHS staff, carers and key workers. They’re risking their lives for all of us."

Clapping again for our tremendous carers tonight and wishing hero @captaintommoore a very happy birthday.



I also have another wonderful reason to thank the NHS this week too 👶



Thank you so, so much! 👏👏👏👏👏🌈🌈🌈🌈 — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 30, 2020