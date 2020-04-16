Watch as the UK stopped again to applaud our NHS and frontline workers

By Nick Hardinges

Brits across the country joined LBC News and our sister stations to applaud our brave NHS and frontline workers who are tackling coronavirus.

The UK came together once again on Thursday evening in showing their gratitude towards those on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19.

More touching footage has emerged across social media of Brits taking to the streets to clap, cheer and ring bells for those NHS and frontline workers.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab posted a video on Twitter of him and Chancellor Rishi Sunak "paying tribute to all the heroes on the frontline of the fight against" the disease.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon also uploaded footage, with the caption: "Proud as always tonight to #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForTheNHS - and indeed for everyone working to keep essential services going at this time.

"Thank you all."

The prime minister's spokesman said Boris Johnson joined in with the Clap for Our Carers tonight to say thank you for the "incredible efforts of the country's doctors, nurses and care workers."

Tonight @RishiSunak and I joined the nation in paying tribute to all the heroes on the frontline of the fight against #coronavirus – especially our brave carers and NHS workers. #ClapForOurCarers #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/AqfyDNTpvw — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) April 16, 2020

Proud as always tonight to #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForTheNHS - and indeed for everyone working to keep essential services going at this time. Thank you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wQFttU5rYo — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 16, 2020

Police Scotland posted a video of their workers clapping while socially distancing outside of Edinburgh Castle. Police cars can be seen flashing their lights while bagpipes are playing in the background.

One video posted on Twitter showed a man outside his front door playing the saxophone for his neighbours.

Another saw a someone dressed in a dinosaur outfit in Birmingham running round the street banging on a pan.

And in Woolwich, London, clapping and the drumming of pots could be heard as the camera panned across an eye-catching view of the capital's skyline.

Staff at Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa posted a video of them clapping along to the tune of Queen's "We Will Rock You" with the words "We Say Thank You" dubbed over the top.

#clapforheroes who doesn’t love a bit of sax pic.twitter.com/P3ZvzT2p1Y — Mark Barry (@MarkBarry21) April 16, 2020

👏 Woolwich, London says a gigantic thank you to our NHS and social care heroes, and all other key workers for their great work.



It's the least we can do! #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/8ktfk4xKct — Olaf Stando (@olafdoesstuff) April 16, 2020

Videos have emerged from across the whole of the UK, including Newcastle, Bristol, Castleford, Essex and North Ayrshire.

Many more were uploaded on social media.

