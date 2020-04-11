Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

11 April 2020, 15:36 | Updated: 11 April 2020, 15:47

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Saturday's daily coronavirus press briefing will commence at 4pm and will be hosted by Home Secretary Priti Patel for the very first time.

She will be joined by Martin Hewitt, Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council and Steve Powis, NHS England Medical Director.

It comes as the number of people to die in UK hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus leapt by 917 to 9,875 on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has now reached just below 79,000.

Elsewhere, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has come under fire today for warning NHS staff to not "overuse" personal protective equipment.

For all the latest coronavirus updates, follow our live blog here

