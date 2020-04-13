Watch live: the government's coronavirus press conference

13 April 2020, 15:02 | Updated: 13 April 2020, 18:42

The government was delivering its daily update on coronavirus
The government was delivering its daily update on coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference comes one day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital following his battle with the virus.

The UK is entering its fourth week in lockdown and the government is due to decide later this week on whether there will be any changes to the restrictions.

READ MORE: Follow the latest coronavirus updates live

READ MORE: Ministers to review UK's social distancing rules as fourth week of lockdown begins

READ MORE: Police hunt driver who did 151mph on M1 during lockdown

