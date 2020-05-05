Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

5 May 2020, 16:23 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 16:43

By Megan White

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's briefing will be hosted by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

It came as Virgin Atlantic announced they will stop flying services from London Gatwick and plan to cut over 3,000 jobs as part of a restructuring programme amid the coronavirus crisis.

The UK's coronavirus-related death toll is now the highest of any country in Europe and is the second-worst in the world behind the US.

The Government is also set to launch a nationwide advert campaign to encourage the country to download and use the NHSX track-and-trace smartphone app.

Follow our live updates below...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Lloyds bank

Lloyds lends £1bn to small businesses in 24 hours

Crime scene tape

Woman arrested following reports of stabbing

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic to cut 3,150 jobs and end Gatwick flights

M&S

Marks & Spencer expands food delivery service

People queue in their cars outside a household waste recycling plant in Manchester

Tips should reopen with social distancing measures in place, Government tells councils
A couple wearing protective face masks

More Sage documents to be published in transparency bid