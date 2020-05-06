Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

6 May 2020, 15:29 | Updated: 6 May 2020, 16:54

By Megan White

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's briefing will be hosted by Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick.

It came as Boris Johnson was questioned by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the UK’s "appalling" coronavirus death toll after the Prime Minister claimed the Government’s approach to the virus had been successful.

Earlier today, it was revealed Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering how to wind down the Government's coronavirus furlough scheme as concerns over spiralling costs rise.

Elsewhere, the boss of Heathrow warned the Government must "take the right steps" to protect the aviation industry or the UK will be "giving up a huge national advantage that we have today to our rivals in France and Germany."

Follow our live updates below...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Maisie Catt, who lost both her legs when she was a baby, has walked a marathon distance at home to raise money for charity

10-year-old amputee raises £10,000 for charity with lockdown marathon
VE day

A look back at how Britain celebrated VE Day 75 years ago

Heathrow screening

Heathrow to begin temperature screening of passengers

Cows on a farm

Dairy farmers hit by lockdown to get up to £10,000 in support
Composite of coronavirus victims

The NHS and care workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic
Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom’s local pub to kick off nationwide VE Day toast to veterans