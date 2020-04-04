Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

At Friday's press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock pleaded with the public to stay inside and stick with social distancing guidelines despite the sunshine forecast for the weekend.

The UK's chief nurse Ruth May also asked Brits to "stay at home for them" - a reference to NHS workers who are risking their lives on the front line battling coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Queen will address the nation in a special broadcast on the outbreak.

