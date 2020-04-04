Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

4 April 2020, 14:03

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference
Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

At Friday's press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock pleaded with the public to stay inside and stick with social distancing guidelines despite the sunshine forecast for the weekend.

The UK's chief nurse Ruth May also asked Brits to "stay at home for them" - a reference to NHS workers who are risking their lives on the front line battling coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Queen will address the nation in a special broadcast on the outbreak.

READ MORE: the latest coronavirus updates LIVE

READ MORE: some prisoners to be released early to stop coronavirus spread in jails 'overwhelming' NHS

READ MORE: new app suggests 1.9 million in UK 'could have symptomatic coronavirus'

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Prison cell

Up to 4,000 low-risk offenders to be temporarily released in coronavirus fight
Coronavirus

John Lewis and Waitrose staff latest to get coronavirus bonus
Coronavirus

Watford hospital says ‘don’t go to A&E until further notice’

Coronavirus testing laboratory

Coronavirus death toll in Scotland rises 46 to 218

The UK's death toll has risen by 708

Coronavirus death toll rises by 708 in a day to hit 4,313

Nurse in PPE gear

Former auxiliary nurse focused on NHS return in coronavirus efforts