Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

15 April 2020, 16:01 | Updated: 15 April 2020, 16:32

Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes as the UK's coronavirus death toll rose by 761 to 12,107, and there have now been more than two million confirmed cases of the virus globally.

At yesterday's conference, NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said that the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalisations is beginning to stabilise, but urged the public to remain compliant with lockdown rules.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned of "tough economic times" ahead as he said that 2 million jobs could be lost due to coronavirus.

READ MORE: China hits back at Trump for pulling $500m of WHO funding over Covid-19 ‘failure’

READ MORE: Sir Keir Starmer: UK needs to see lockdown 'exit strategy'

READ MORE: WW2 hero, 99, raises over £7 million for NHS by walking laps of garden

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Margaret Payne

Woman, 90, to raise NHS cash by climbing 2,398ft mountain – on her stairs
Great St Mary’s Church is reflected in the window of a closed cafe in Cambridge

Study identifies 275 ways to reduce spread of coronavirus after lockdown
Dr2

Proud husband posts pictures of consultant wife in full PPE

Petrol prices have dipped to their lowest level in nearly four years, new figures show (Nick Ansell/PA)

Petrol prices sink to lowest level in nearly four years

The new iPhone SE

Apple unveils new £419 iPhone SE

Harry and Meghan visiting Birkenhead

Harry and Meghan ask for wedding broadcast profits to go to hunger charity