Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes as the UK's coronavirus death toll rose by 761 to 12,107, and there have now been more than two million confirmed cases of the virus globally.

At yesterday's conference, NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said that the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalisations is beginning to stabilise, but urged the public to remain compliant with lockdown rules.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned of "tough economic times" ahead as he said that 2 million jobs could be lost due to coronavirus.

