Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

24 April 2020, 16:50 | Updated: 24 April 2020, 16:58

Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily briefing on coronavirus- the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's Downing Street press conference will be hosted by Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock told LBC that Boris Johnson is on “great form and raring to go” after recovering from coronavirus.

Last night, US president Donald Trump found himself at the centre of a major backlash from the global medical community today and was the subject of mockery by people around the world after he suggested injecting disinfectant might be a viable Covid-19 treatment.

READ MORE: Husband and wife doctors launch legal action against Government PPE guidance

READ MORE: Government apologises after Coronavirus home testing kits run out

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Thousands of TfL workers to be furloughed from Monday

Watch live: The Government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

