Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

3 April 2020, 17:09 | Updated: 3 April 2020, 17:11

The Health Secretary is due to lead today's press conference
The Health Secretary is due to lead today's press conference. Picture: PA

The government's daily coronavirus briefing is due to begin at 5pm today - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The UK’s coronavirus death toll rose by 684 today - the biggest jump since the start of the outbreak.

Also - it was announced today that the Queen will deliver a message to the nation on Sunday at 8pm.

