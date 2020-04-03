Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

The Health Secretary is due to lead today's press conference. Picture: PA

The government's daily coronavirus briefing is due to begin at 5pm today - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Watch Live: Health Secretary Matt Hancock hosts the daily coronavirus press conferencehttps://t.co/nwvdUCrHre — LBC News (@LBCNews) April 3, 2020

The UK’s coronavirus death toll rose by 684 today - the biggest jump since the start of the outbreak.

Also - it was announced today that the Queen will deliver a message to the nation on Sunday at 8pm.

