Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

26 May 2020, 15:54

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference will be hosted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It follows Monday's statement by Dominic Cummings, in which he defended his decision to travel to Durham during lockdown for childcare reasons.

On Tuesday, Conservative MP and junior minister for the Scotland office Douglas Ross resigned from the Government over the controversy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced on Monday that thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centres across England could open again from June 15.

