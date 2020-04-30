Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street press conference

30 April 2020, 14:32 | Updated: 30 April 2020, 15:44

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson is set to make his first appearance in the daily Downing Street press conference since recovering from coronavirus.

The Prime Minister has been absent from the government's daily updates since 25 March, two days before testing positive for the virus himself.

He was hospitalised in early April as symptoms worsened, and ultimately needed to spend three nights in intensive care

It is thought he was supposed to make his return yesterday, but missed it as he and his fiancee Carrie Symonds welcomed a healthy baby boy in the morning.

But Mr Johnson has opted to take his paternity leave later in the year to keep a "firm grip" on the pandemic.

We will be live streaming the press conference LIVE above.

Keep up to date with all the latest on the Downing Street press conference below from 4pm

Happening Now

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

School pupil

Help teachers minimise risk of exams bias against minorities, urges watchdog
A person using an electronic device

Plans to scrap tax on e-publications brought forward amid lockdown
66% of Brits think the lockdown measures were brought in too late

Majority of Brits believe the government didn't act fast enough on coronavirus outbreak
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson takes to Twitter to tell Brits to 'keep going' with lockdown
Captain Tom Moore mural

Mural of Captain Tom appears on wall as ‘thank you’ for NHS fundraising
Demis Hassabis

Google executive attended meeting of key scientific group advising Government