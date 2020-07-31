Watch again: Boris Johnson delivers key update on coronavirus response

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson will deliver an update on the coronavirus crisis at midday after new restrictions were imposed in northern England last night.

The Prime Minister is expected to give an update on the new measures imposed in northern towns and cities late last night.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told LBC the restrictions were put in place in northern England due to a "stubbornly high" rise in Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, local MPs have urged the Government to provide clarity over the new measures amid confusion over what the rules mean.

Follow the PM's speech live here from 12pm.