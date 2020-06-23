Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson delivers final daily coronavirus press conference

23 June 2020, 16:29 | Updated: 23 June 2020, 16:52

By Kate Buck

Watch Boris Johnson's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The press conference led by Boris Johnson this afternoon will be the last of the daily updates, instead the press conferences will only be held when there is a "significant announcement," No10 said.

Fears were raised that the cancellation of the daily updates will lead to less scrutiny of the government as the nation comes out of lockdown.

It comes after the Prime Minister announced a major easing of lockdown measures in England including the reopening of pubs and restaurants and the reduction of the two metre social distancing rules to a new "one metre plus" rule.

Read more: What are the new coronavirus lockdown rules in England?

Read more: Abandoned NHS contact tracing app cost almost £12 million

Coronavirus – Tue Jun 23, 2020

Lockdown easing in England but coronavirus fight far from over, Johnson says
Coronavirus briefing

Daily Downing Street press conferences scrapped by the Government
