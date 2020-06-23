Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson delivers final daily coronavirus press conference

By Kate Buck

Watch Boris Johnson's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The press conference led by Boris Johnson this afternoon will be the last of the daily updates, instead the press conferences will only be held when there is a "significant announcement," No10 said.

Fears were raised that the cancellation of the daily updates will lead to less scrutiny of the government as the nation comes out of lockdown.

It comes after the Prime Minister announced a major easing of lockdown measures in England including the reopening of pubs and restaurants and the reduction of the two metre social distancing rules to a new "one metre plus" rule.

Watch the live updates below