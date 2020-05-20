Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

20 May 2020, 16:38 | Updated: 20 May 2020, 16:58

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference will be hosted by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

At yesterday's press conference, Environment Secretary George Eustice called on furloughed workers to "lend a hand to help bring that harvest home" as he announced a major drive for farm workers to harvest fruit and veg.

Today's conference comes as people in England flocked to beaches as temperatures soared to their highest point this year.

Meanwhile, Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced they expect to lose at least 9,000 roles from their global workforce amid a reorganisation due to coronavirus.

