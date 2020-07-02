Live

Watch LIVE: Education Secretary delivers coronavirus news conference

By Maddie Goodfellow

Gavin Williamson is due to deliver the government's coronavirus press briefing later today - you can watch it here once it begins.

The Education Secretary is due to announce plans for getting children in England back to school in September.

It is expected schools will be told to stagger break times, overhaul the curriculum and group pupils into "bubbles".

Year groups will also be banned from mixing in assemblies and choirs, while headteachers will need to be ready to shut down their school again in the event of a virus outbreak.

Read more: Gavin Williamson to announce plan for overhaul of schools ahead of pupils return

