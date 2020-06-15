Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

15 June 2020, 16:33 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 17:31

By Megan White

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Huge queues formed at stores across England today as thousands of non-essential shops pulled up their shutters for the first time since March.

Elsewhere, Nicola Sturgeon said she hopes Scottish children can return to “normal schooling as quickly as we possibly can” as schools prepare for pupils to return on August 11.

Meanwhile, footballer Marcus Rashford called on the government to extend the current food voucher scheme for children who receive free school meals into the summer holidays.

