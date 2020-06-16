Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

By Megan White

Boris Johnson is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister bowed to pressure and extended the Government's food voucher scheme for children after a campaign started by footballer Marcus Rashford garnered widespread support.

Meanwhile, Scientists have hailed the steroid dexamethasone as a "major breakthrough" in treating seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

Elsewhere, New Zealand has reported its first new cases of coronavirus for 24 days after two women who arrived in the country from the UK were found to be infected.

