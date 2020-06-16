Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

16 June 2020, 16:10 | Updated: 16 June 2020, 16:37

By Megan White

Boris Johnson is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister bowed to pressure and extended the Government's food voucher scheme for children after a campaign started by footballer Marcus Rashford garnered widespread support.

Meanwhile, Scientists have hailed the steroid dexamethasone as a "major breakthrough" in treating seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

Elsewhere, New Zealand has reported its first new cases of coronavirus for 24 days after two women who arrived in the country from the UK were found to be infected.

Follow our live updates below...

