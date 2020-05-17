Coronavirus as it happened: the government's daily press conference

By Megan White

Today's conference was hosted by Business Secretary Alok Sharma as he announced the UK's plans to develop a Covid vaccine.

Mr Sharma was joined by Prof Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England.

The Business Secretary said the Government has now committed more than a quarter of a billion pounds towards developing a vaccine in the UK.

But he warned that there are no certainties and it is possible trials may not lead to a successful coronavirus vaccine.

It came as Boris Johnson called for more patience from the nation as it plots a course back to normality, saying we must “move slowly at the right time.”

Elsewhere, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has criticised the Government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, claiming the north is being treated “unfairly.”

