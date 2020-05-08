Live

Watch LIVE: the government's daily coronavirus update

8 May 2020, 16:28 | Updated: 8 May 2020, 16:52

The Environment Secretary George Eustice is to give the nation its daily update on the country's progress in tackling the coronavirus crisis.

In developments today, the UK looks likely to operate under slightly different lockdown rules next week after announcements by the leaders of the Welsh and Scottish Governments suggested deviation between nations.

An update to the nation is to be delivered by the Prime Minister at 7pm on Sunday evening.

There are also plans to ramp up the country's railways again as the measures on the lockdown are eased slightly.

Watch the press conference in full above from 5pm.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

George Eustice confirmed the death toll during the government's daily press conference

Britain's coronavirus death toll rises by 621 to 31,241

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows pass over Buckingham Palace in London during a flypast in central London to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Flypasts and festivities as UK commemorates VE Day 75

Captain Tom

Downing Street: JustGiving will want to ‘reflect’ on Captain Tom fundraiser fee
A picture of Dr Jennifer Iles' father's note recording the German surrender at the end of the Second World War - Dr Iles stands with a photocopy on the right

Daughter found father’s note recording Second World War surrender in museum
A couple in Northampton celebrate VE Day on their driveway

Brits celebrate 75th anniversary of VE Day in lockdown with socially distanced parties
Brighton beach sunbathers

UK nations outline plans for lockdown changes ahead of PM’s announcement