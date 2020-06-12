Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

12 June 2020, 15:50 | Updated: 12 June 2020, 16:54

By Megan White

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The UK economy contracted as gross domestic product plunged by 20.4 per cent in April - the first full month of lockdown - the Office for National Statistics has said.

Meanwhile, coronavirus mortality rates more than halved in all but two regions in England and Wales between April and May, figures show.

Elsewhere, three major airlines have launched legal action against the Government's 14-day coronavirus quarantine for travellers entering the UK, which they have branded "flawed."

Follow our live updates...

