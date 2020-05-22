Live
Watch live: the government's daily coronavirus update
22 May 2020, 15:59
Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to update the nation later today on the coronavirus crisis.
Ms Patel is expected to offer clarity on government plans to impose a 14-day quarantine on passengers coming to the country.
You can watch her update above from 5pm today.
Read more: Airline chiefs say quarantine will 'kill off' aviation
Read more: R-number between 0.7 and 1 for second week
Read more: Official Covid-19 death toll rises by 351