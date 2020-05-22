Live

Watch live: the government's daily coronavirus update

Priti Patel is to speak about quarantine plans. Picture: PA

Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to update the nation later today on the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Patel is expected to offer clarity on government plans to impose a 14-day quarantine on passengers coming to the country.

You can watch her update above from 5pm today.

