Live

Watch live: the government's daily coronavirus update

22 May 2020, 15:59

Priti Patel is to speak about quarantine plans
Priti Patel is to speak about quarantine plans. Picture: PA

Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to update the nation later today on the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Patel is expected to offer clarity on government plans to impose a 14-day quarantine on passengers coming to the country.

You can watch her update above from 5pm today.

Read more: Airline chiefs say quarantine will 'kill off' aviation

Read more: R-number between 0.7 and 1 for second week

Read more: Official Covid-19 death toll rises by 351

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Sage published its findings on plans to reopen schools

Key evidence on plans to reopen schools next month released by No10's scientific advisers
Coronavirus – Mon Apr 6, 2020

Children half as likely to catch virus, review of global evidence finds
Coronavirus

Total of UK deaths involving Covid-19 passes 45,000

Chef Marcus Wareing said the hospitality industry could be the last to open

Chef Marcus Wareing says restaurants are in 'danger' due to coronavirus
Staff from the Royal Liverpool University Hospital join in the national applause

Clap for carers should stop before it becomes negative, says founder
Marston’s

Brewers Marston’s and Carlsberg UK to join to form £780m beer giant