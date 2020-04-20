Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be hosting the press conference.

It comes on the same day that the Government's financial support for workers who've been furloughed due to coronavirus opened, with 67,000 claims made in the first 30 minutes.

Also today, the UK's coronavirus death toll rose by 449 to 16,509.

