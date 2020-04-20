Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

20 April 2020, 16:45 | Updated: 20 April 2020, 16:51

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference
Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be hosting the press conference.

It comes on the same day that the Government's financial support for workers who've been furloughed due to coronavirus opened, with 67,000 claims made in the first 30 minutes.

Also today, the UK's coronavirus death toll rose by 449 to 16,509.

READ MORE: Prince Philip praises 'vital and urgent' role of coronavirus key workers

READ MORE: Anger over lack of PPE for frontline NHS workers as Covid-19 death toll passes 16,000

READ MORE: Government brands newspaper claims 'plainly untrue' and 'ridiculous'

