Watch live: Johnson v Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson will face Labour leader Keir Starmer across the dispatch box for the final Prime Minister's Questions of this parliamentary sitting.

Political analysts have said the new Labour leader made a strong start to his role as Leader of the Opposition, with much anticipation for the pair's dialogue this week.

WIth the coronavirus crisis in the background questions around Mr Johnson's handling of the pandemic are expected.

Care homes could be top of the agenda, along with the on-going battle over schools reopening.

Watch the full session live at the top of the page from midday.

Last week, the pair clashed over why the government have stopped publishing international comparisons in their press conferences.

Boris Johnson insisted the comparisons with other countries are unhelpful, but Sir Keir told him that it was the government that published them - until the UK was the hardest hit in Europe.