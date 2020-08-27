Watch Agin: Lib Dems announce new leader - Ed Davey or Layla Moran

By EJ Ward

Watch live as the Liberal Democrats announce their new leader.

The Liberal Democrats will announce who's to become their new leader in the next hour.

Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran are in the running.

The previous person to hold the post, Jo Swinson, lost her seat in the House of Commons in December's general election, when the number of Lib Dem MPs was nearly halved to just 11.

