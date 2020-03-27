Live

Watch LIVE: Michael Gove gives daily coronavirus press conference

27 March 2020, 16:33 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 17:02

Michael Gove is set to step in for the daily press conference
Michael Gove is set to step in for the daily press conference. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Michael Gove is to deliver the government's daily press conference after the prime minister tested positive for Covid-19 - you can watch it here once it begins.

Michael Gove will step in for the prime minister this evening after both he and Health Secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for coronavirus.

He will be joined by chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance and Head of NHS England Simon Stevens.

England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty will not be joining them after he announced he would be self-isolating at home "after experiencing symptoms compatible with Covid-19".

Watch the updates live above within the next hour.

