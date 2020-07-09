Watch live: Oliver Dowden leads government press conference

9 July 2020, 16:36 | Updated: 9 July 2020, 17:37

By Megan White

Oliver Dowden is leading a Government press conference this evening at which he is expected to give gyms the green light to reopen - the stream will appear here once it is live.

The Culture Secretary will speak from Downing Street and could announce further easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

The press conference came after the British job market lost another 9,900 jobs as companies haemorrhage workers in an effort to stay alive.

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country will move to phase three of the easing of lockdown, which will see the reopening of indoor pubs and restaurants, hotels and shopping centres – as face coverings become mandatory in shops.

