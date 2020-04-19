Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

19 April 2020, 15:00 | Updated: 19 April 2020, 15:49

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is to address the nation later
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is to address the nation later. Picture: PA

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The UK's coronavirus death toll rose to over 15,000 yesterday.

At yesterday's press conference, the government announced that councils must keep parks open wherever possible for the health of the nation.

READ MORE: ‘Traffic light’ plan for lockdown exit as PM ‘directs ministers from Chequers’

READ MORE: No guarantee of vaccine and people must adapt ‘for foreseeable future,’ warns virus expert

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Decision on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s temporary release delayed again
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson

Gavin Williamson ‘cannot give date for reopening of schools’

NHS Louisa Jordan

NHS Louisa Jordan ready for patients as Scots Covid-19 death toll passes 900
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 19, 2020

Armour-clad runner completes charity fundraising trek on treadmill
Margaret Tapley, 84, passed away on Saturday

NHS nurse still working night shifts at 84 dies after contracting coronavirus
Medics in PPE

Shipment of 84 tonnes of personal protective equipment delayed