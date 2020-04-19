Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is to address the nation later. Picture: PA

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The UK's coronavirus death toll rose to over 15,000 yesterday.

At yesterday's press conference, the government announced that councils must keep parks open wherever possible for the health of the nation.

READ MORE: ‘Traffic light’ plan for lockdown exit as PM ‘directs ministers from Chequers’

READ MORE: No guarantee of vaccine and people must adapt ‘for foreseeable future,’ warns virus expert