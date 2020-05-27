Live

Watch live: Senior MPs question Boris Johnson over coronavirus crisis

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch as senior MPs question Boris Johnson over the coronavirus crisis - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The Prime Minister is expected to face 20 minutes of questions on the decision of his top aide Dominic Cummings to travel from London to Durham during lockdown.

He is also expected to be quizzed on other aspects of the coronavirus crisis during the 90-minute session.

The grilling comes as as many as 40 MPs from all wings of the party have now publicly rebelled and called for Mr Cummings' resignation.

