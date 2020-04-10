Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

10 April 2020, 16:50 | Updated: 10 April 2020, 17:00

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The conference will be hosted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It comes as the Prime Minster was moved out of intensive care on Thursday night. he is said to be in "extremely good spirits".

During Thursday's press conference acting deputy and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab pleaded with the public to stay inside and respect social distancing rules ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

READ MORE: NHS director says it is 'critical' to obey social distancing rules over Easter weekend

READ MORE: Police under fire for telling dad he can't play with his kids in his own front garden

READ MORE: UK coronavirus death toll rises by another 953 to nearly 9000

