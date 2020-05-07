Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

7 May 2020, 15:38

Dominic Raab will be holding today's Downing Street press conference
Dominic Raab will be holding today's Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's conference will be lead by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

At Prime Minister's questions on Wednesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted he would announce a limited return to pre-pandemic life in an address to the nation on Sunday, with new measures set to come in as early as Monday.

Mr Johnson's spokesperson said today that any changes that were brought in would be "very limited" and could be scaled back if the rate of infections increase.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon extends Scotland’s coronavirus lockdown by three weeks

READ MORE: 400,000 PPE gowns from Turkey fail to meet UK standards

READ MORE: Bank of England warns of 30% drop to GDP due to coronavirus

Follow all the latest developments on our live blog below...

