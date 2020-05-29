Live

Watch LIVE: Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers update on furlough scheme

29 May 2020, 16:42 | Updated: 29 May 2020, 17:19

Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It follows an important press conference yesterday, in which Boris Johnson announced a gradual easing of the lockdown in England.

The PM said all five of the Government's test set out in order to adjust lockdown restrictions have been met, meaning people can meet in groups of six with social distancing.

It comes as a cross-party group of 113 MPs have written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the self-employment income support scheme, warning many will not be able to return to work despite the Prime Minister's announcement on easing the lockdown.

READ MORE: New coronavirus lockdown rules: What changes have been made to Covid-19 restrictions?

READ MORE: Wearing face masks in the house 'could curb coronavirus spread'

READ MORE: Backlash over 'cruel' 5-mile travel guidance for Wales

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Lullingstone Castle death

Fishermen ‘shocked and saddened’ over disturbance death at medieval castle
Alexandra Palace

Allowing people to meet in bubbles ‘could spread coronavirus in population’
Coronavirus – Fri May 29, 2020

Self-employed scheme extended as Chancellor details furlough changes
Face mask

Scientists recommended face coverings weeks before Government advice
Coronavirus – Thu May 28, 2020

The NHS and care workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic
Dentist

What will change about going to the dentist?