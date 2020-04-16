Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

16 April 2020, 16:29

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference
Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The press conference will be hosted by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, and he is expected to announce another three weeks of lockdown for the UK.

It comes as the UK's coronavirus death toll rose to 13,729, with 861 new deaths since Wednesday.

At yesterday's press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced government plans to allow close relatives to "say goodbye" to family members dying of Covid-19 "wherever possible".

READ MORE: NHS workers' fury at Iceland after being told they must 'buy anything they touch' in shops

READ MORE: Boris Johnson to recognise 'heroic efforts' of war hero who raised £14m for the NHS

READ MORE: Donald Trump claims US has 'passed the peak' of coronavirus and wants to reopen country

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

John Molyneux

Facebook banned OAP fitness class after leg oiling mistaken for sexual content
A nurse carrying a meal on a tray

Social care sector ‘remains at unnecessary risk despite Government plan’
Rajesh Jayaseelan

Uber driver dies after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms following Heathrow trip
The Duke of Cambridge speaks via video link as he officially opens the NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham in the National Exhibition Centre

Birmingham Nightingale Hospital project has been built on kindness, William told
Birthday cards from two children for Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £14 million for the NHS

‘She made it her priority’ – children make birthday cards for veteran’s 100th
Coronavirus

Doctor: People should discuss end-of-life plan before coronavirus emergency