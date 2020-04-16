Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The press conference will be hosted by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, and he is expected to announce another three weeks of lockdown for the UK.

It comes as the UK's coronavirus death toll rose to 13,729, with 861 new deaths since Wednesday.

At yesterday's press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced government plans to allow close relatives to "say goodbye" to family members dying of Covid-19 "wherever possible".

