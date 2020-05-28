Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson outlines next steps for England's lockdown

28 May 2020, 16:18 | Updated: 28 May 2020, 16:32

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference
Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be leading today's press briefing.

It follows Durham Police's announcement that they have concluded that Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings may have committed a "minor breach" of coronavirus lockdown rules.

At yesterday's press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the test and trace system would launch across England from Thursday morning.

However, doctors and staff on the government's new test and trace scheme have reported significant technical problems saying they have been unable to start work on the scheme's launch day.

READ MORE: Picnics and barbecues given go ahead in Scotland as lockdown eased

READ MORE: Prime Minister hints pubs could reopen before July as social-distancing reviewed

READ MORE: Pret A Manger to reopen 200 sites for takeaway and delivery from June 1

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Arlene Foster

More retailers to open and small outdoor weddings to resume next month in NI
Coronavirus – Fri May 22, 2020

Contact tracing programme likely to run for two years

The Home Office sign

Payouts made to fewer than 5% of Windrush compensation claimants
Coronavirus – Thu May 28, 2020

UK weeks behind where it ought to be with testing and tracing – NHS Providers
2.53901302

Uplifting news: BrewDog launches Barnard Castle beer and dogs visit seals
Prime Minister’s Questions

Rees-Mogg accused of bungling MPs’ return to Parliament