Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Watch Live: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab hosts the daily coronavirus press conferencehttps://t.co/snNkEg1LBd — LBC (@LBC) April 6, 2020

The conference will be hosted by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, after Boris Johnson was taken to hospital for precautionary tests as a "precautionary measure" after contracting coronavirus 10 days ago.

During Sunday's press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock pleaded with the public to stay inside and respect the lockdown rules, after many were seen enjoying the good weather over the weekend.

Later in the evening, the Queen made a televised address to the nation in which she personally thanked frontline NHS staff, care workers and others for "selflessly" carrying out their essential roles which had brought "us closer to a return to more normal times".

READ MORE: "Amazing aunt" feared to be first UK care worker to die of coronavirus

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Donald Trump wishes his 'good friend' Boris Johnson well after PM hospitalised

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Brits told to cancel holidays 'indefinitely' as Foreign Office changes travel advice