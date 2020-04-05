Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

WATCH LIVE: #coronavirus press conference (5 April 2020)



Speakers:

🔵 @MattHancock, Health Secretary

🔵 Dr Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer https://t.co/yC7lt0nj7N — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 5, 2020

At Saturday's press conference, Michael Gove paid tribute to the nine NHS workers who are known to have lost their life to the virus.

He also confirmed that hundreds of new ventilators from the UK and abroad will be available to the NHS by next week.

Later on Sunday evening, the Queen will address the nation in a special broadcast on the outbreak.

