Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference
5 April 2020, 15:48 | Updated: 5 April 2020, 15:59
Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.
WATCH LIVE: #coronavirus press conference (5 April 2020)— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 5, 2020
Speakers:
🔵 @MattHancock, Health Secretary
🔵 Dr Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer https://t.co/yC7lt0nj7N
At Saturday's press conference, Michael Gove paid tribute to the nine NHS workers who are known to have lost their life to the virus.
He also confirmed that hundreds of new ventilators from the UK and abroad will be available to the NHS by next week.
Later on Sunday evening, the Queen will address the nation in a special broadcast on the outbreak.
