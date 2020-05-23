Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

23 May 2020, 15:53 | Updated: 23 May 2020, 15:58

Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference will be hosted by Transport secretary Grant Shapps.

At yesterday's press conference Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the latest government rules on quarantines on Friday, saying people must take steps to "guard against imported cases" of Covid-19.

From 8 June, anyone - except for those outlined in government guidance - who arrives in the UK must go into two weeks of self-isolation to see if they develop symptoms of coronavirus.

It comes as Boris Johnson's senior advisor has said has said it was "reasonable and legal" to travel during the lockdown to stay with his parents.

The Prime Minister’s key adviser was spotted in Durham - almost 300 miles away from his London home - despite having had symptoms of coronavirus, a joint investigation by the Mirror and The Guardian revealed.

